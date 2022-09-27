WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 75-year-old man was struck by a gunshot apparently meant for someone else in West Farms, according to authorities.

The victim was walking along East 180th Street near Daly Avenue around 2:25 p.m. Sunday when two people rode by on a moped and one opened fire on another group, police said.

But the only person reported to be struck was the man, who was hit in the left thigh, officials said.

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital, where he was in what authorities described as stable condition.

Investigators on Monday released a surveillance image of the suspects in a public appeal for tips.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).