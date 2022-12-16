UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting late Thursday in University Heights, according to authorities.

The victims were on West Burnside Avenue near Hennessy Place around 10 p.m. when shots rang out, police said. One man, 32, was struck in the head, while the other, 27, was hit in the groin, officials said.

First responders rushed both men to an area hospital, where the older victim succumbed to his injuries, authorities said. His identity had not been released as of Friday morning.

The younger victim was listed in what officials described as stable condition. Police said that he was refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

Investigators had not publicly identified a suspect or announced an arrest as of early Friday.

