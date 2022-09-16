HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A trio of moped-riding thieves robbed a man at gunpoint in Highbridge, authorities said Friday in a public appeal for tips.

The victim, 29, was walking along Jerome Avenue near East 165th Street around 10 a.m. Sunday when three men on two mopeds rode up to him, police said.

While one of the crooks held a gun and another kept a lookout, the third got off his moped, approached the victim, and demanded his property in Spanish, officials said.

Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the thief removing the victim’s bracelet, ring, and iPhone 13. He then got back on the moped, and the trio fled in the direction of the Macombs Dam Bridge, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the stick-up.

Investigators described the suspects as men in their 20s with medium builds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).