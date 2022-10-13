GRAND CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Gunmen donned in black ski masks are wanted in a string of alleged robberies in the Bronx, including an incident where they tried to steal a dog, authorities said.

The suspects were dressed in all black and wearing the masks when they confronted a 33-year-old man walking his dog on East 229th Street and Carpenter Avenue on Oct. 2 at around 10:30 a.m., police said. They allegedly threatened the victim with a gun and tried to take his dog, but the man was able to flee to safety with his pet. There were no injuries.

The two suspects then fled in a gray sedan driven by a third male, police said.

The following day, on Oct. 3, the crew allegedly robbed a food delivery worker near 3973 Bronxwood Ave. just after midnight. The suspects punched the 32-year-old man in the face and stole his two-wheel vehicle, police said. One of the suspects fled on the bike and the other fled in the gray car driven by the third accomplice, police said.

On Sept. 22, the bandits allegedly robbed a 21-year-old man at gunpoint near 3988 Bronxwood Ave. at around 9:30 p.m. The crew made off with the victim’s bag and fled in the same car, police said.

The NYPD has released a photo of one of the suspects and the car. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).