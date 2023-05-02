THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was slashed in the face during a robbery in the Bronx last month, police said.

The suspect cut the teen with a knife and stole his cellphone in front of 1110 Boston Rd. on April 14 at 10:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The robbers ran from the scene and remained at large, as of Tuesday, police said.

