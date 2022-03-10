THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man pointed a gun at a 3-year-old boy during a robbery in the Bronx on Wednesday, police said Thursday.

The harrowing incident happened in the lobby of the victim’s apartment building in the vicinity of Sedgwick Avenue and West Kingsbridge Road. Police said the 35-year-old woman and her toddler were held at gunpoint by two individuals who demanded her property.

The armed suspect first pointed the gun at the woman’s torso and demanded her belongings, police said. He then pointed it at the little boy’s head and removed the woman’s car keys, wallet with $1,500 in cash inside, and iPhone, according to authorities.

The suspects took off in the woman’s Range Rover. The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects Thursday morning.

