Bronx robbers hold up 12-year-old, 13-year-old boys at gunpoint: NYPD

Suspects wanted in a Bronx gunpoint robbery of two boys, ages 12 and 13, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Two boys were robbed at gunpoint on a Bronx street earlier this week, police said.

The 12-year-old and 13-year-old victims were walking near Prospect Avenue and Freeman Street around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday when they were approached by two people who demanded their belongings, according to police.

A third man then got out of a minivan, pointed a gun at the victims and demanded they hand over their belongings, police said.

The boys complied and the suspects took off in the minivan with their cellphones and a set of Apple Airpods, according to the NYPD.

Police described the suspects as males between 16 and 19 years old.

The NYPD released surveillance images of two of the suspects on Tuesday.

