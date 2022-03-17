FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police released photos on Wednesday of a man they said choked and robbed a 53-year-old man in the Bronx earlier this month.

The victim and the suspect got into an argument inside a building on Marion Avenue in Fordham around 8:10 p.m. on March 1. The fight escalated and the suspect threw nail polish remover in the victim’s face, choked him, and removed his jacket, according to police.

The suspect then fled the building. The jacket had $350 in cash and an iPhone inside. Police did not say whether the victim was treated for injuries as a result of the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).