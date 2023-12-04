NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced the next NYCHA complex to vote on the future of their development.

Residents in the Bronx River Addition will decide whether to convert the houses to a public-private partnership. The 30-day voting period will run from March 13 to April 11.

Residents will decide whether their development should enter a preservation trust to fund repairs to the properties, join a permanent affordability program or remain in Section 9 Housing.

More than 2,000 tenants at the Nostrand Houses in Brooklyn are in the midst of voting on which option to choose to finance needed repairs and ongoing maintenance to the property.

