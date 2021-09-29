‘Everything is gone’: Bronx residents still recovering from Ida a month later

THROGS NECK, the Bronx – It’s been one month since Hurricane Ida made landfall and carved a path of destruction from Louisiana to New York, and people in the tri-state area are still recovering.



Mobile FEMA trucks were still parked throughout New York and New Jersey on Wednesday to help those in need. They’re also stationed in Throgs Neck, where dozens of Bronxites have asked for help.



On Wednesday, Millie Stone, a Throgs Neck woman, was at the FEMA truck in her neighborhood. She brought PIX11 down to her basement, which has been stripped of its drywall to prevent mold from growing.

“Down here was like a palace,” Stone said.

In the 46 years she’s lived in her Throgs Neck house, she’s never experienced anything like this.

“The water knocked the fridge down,” Stone said. “My son, he’s like 6 foot, and when he came here, the water knocked him flat.”

Stone also tried getting FEMA assistance for her church, which also suffered damage.

At home, Stone has had no hot water for the last month and said her family lost everything. Something that was saved, though, were newspaper clippings of her decorated home for the holidays. Her house is known for it during Christmas time, with two local newspapers covering the festivities. She doesn’t know what she’ll do this year after having to throw out decorations that were ruined.

“You should see this place before,” Stone added. “Everything is gone.”

Wednesday was the last day the FEMA truck was expected to be in Throgs Neck. It will move to Pelham Bay Park on Thursday and stay there through Sunday.