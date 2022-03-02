THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — After a yearlong fight, 500 Bronx residents will be able to keep their apartments rent stabilized.

In April 2021, the tenants received notice that their landlord, Emerald Equity Group, filed an application with New York State’s Department of Housing and Community Renewal to remove their apartments from rent stabilization.

“We all felt and we knew that this was not a legal act to increase the rent and so we decided that we would protest it,” resident Julius Bennett told PIX11 News.

Attorneys with Bronx Legal Services worked with the tenants. Bennett and his neighbors reached out after forming a tenant association and holding rallies.

“We put together responses to DHCR explaining why we think they should keep rent stabilization,” Attorney Eliza Schafler explained.

Bronx Legal Services discovered 30 years ago the landlord received money from the city to renovate their six properties in Highbridge; in exchange, the owner agreed to keep the apartments rent stabilized permanently.

“The owner was really not able to offer any kind of compelling argument why that would not be the case and that’s really why the tenants got a positive decision in their favor,” Shafler said.

This week, the Department of Housing and Community Renewal ordered Emerald Equity Group to issue the tenants new rent stabilized leases.