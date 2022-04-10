MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Bronx residents rallied Saturday night while memorializing Angellyh Yambo.

The 16-year-old was shot to death on the sidewalk Friday afternoon after she left school. Yambo was a ninth-grader at University Prep. Her family says she was a straight-A student with a bright future. Classmates can’t believe she won’t be returning to school.

“Sad and traumatizing because when I look, she sits there no more,” Heaven Otero, Yambo’s classmate, said.

The NYPD arrested a suspect less than 24 hours after the shooting. Police say 17-year-old Jeremiah Ryan got into a heated exchange with men across the street. He’s now behind bars, charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

“While Angellyh’s loved ones are devastated, we can pray that this arrest brings them some sense of solace,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

The senseless killing is the latest in a wave of gun deaths around the city. New Yorkers, including Yambo’s relatives, are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to make the streets safer.

“Please no guns, they’re killing our children, innocent people who don’t deserve it. Please, please stop,” Yambo’s aunt said.

Two other innocent teens were also struck in the shootout. They are recovering. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.