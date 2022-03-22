FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx (PIX11) — A resident in the Bronx was punched by a man who stole his wallet Thursday night, according to police.

The suspect followed the 42-year-old victim inside his residential building in the vicinity of West 192nd Street and Jerome Avenue at around 11 p.m. and punched him in the face multiple times, authorities said. The thief took the man’s wallet, $60 in cash, 1,500 pesos and a credit card before fleeing. The victim suffered serious injuries to his eye and legs and was taken to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in stable condition.

Police are seeking help in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).