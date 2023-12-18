THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 95-year-old man in the Bronx said he only wants a kitchen sink for the holidays. He said he had waited two years for New York City to replace his slop sink.

Gregorio Vicenty has lived at the Patterson houses in the Bronx for six decades. Vicenty said he was hoping to enjoy his golden years here, but it’s been a struggle to get repairs.

In his kitchen, where he spends the most time with his family, he said there’s a big problem he hopes PIX11 News can help resolve before the holidays.

