THE BRONX (PIX11) — Rapper Lil Tjay was ordered held on $30,000 cash bail after he was arrested on gun possession charges in the Bronx on Monday, officials with the District Attorney’s Office said.

The rapper, whose real name is Tione Merritt, was arrested along with Yormick Parker, Mackenson Rock and Jordan Lindo, court documents show. Another man, Shaun Longyore, was separately apprehended.

Merritt was on the way to a music video shoot at the time, police sources told PIX11. The rapper was in an black Escalade idling in a no-standing zone at the southwest corner of Ryer Avenue and East 183rd Street on Monday afternoon before his arrest, according to the criminal complaint. Merritt was sitting in the back.

Police found a box in the front of the Escalade with a loaded .380 caliber, black Ruger pistol inside, according to the criminal complaint. There was also a magazine with seven .380 rounds inside. A loaded 9 MM, black Springfield Armory pistol was also in the box.

Another gun was in the back pocket of the driver’s seat, court documents show. None of the men arrested have valid license or permit to possess or own the firearms.

Meritt, who was shot in Edgewater, NJ last year, was ordered held on $30,000 cash bail and $90,000 bond during his arraignment. He was charged with criminal possession of weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a firearm in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and possession of ammunition in the third degree.