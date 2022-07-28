THE BRONX (PIX11) — New York City Housing Authority residents are getting special training to start new, high paying jobs in what’s called the “green workforce.”

It’s a program that is training hundreds to land environmentally friendly jobs.

Hailey Lopez, a 21-year-old Bronx resident, found it hard to find a good paying job, especially during the pandemic. But now she says she on her way to starting a new career. She’ll be paid up to $35 an hour to help her community and the environment.

Lopez is one of 10 participants in the first class of a new program called the Green Workforce, run by nonprofit organization Solar One. It’s a new city initiative by the neighborhood stat team called “The Career Ready Experience.” Castlehill Houses residents from the Bronx are bused to Long Island City every day to take classes.

In two weeks, they learn how to install solar panels that could one day be on NYCHA rooftops. They also learn plumbing and carpentry. They’re taught how to make community farms, and build the next generation of green buildings in New York City. Daniel Ruiz, a 20-year-old Bronx resident, says he excited and energized to start his new career transitioning from an aspiring actor to an electrician.

