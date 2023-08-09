THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — It was an impromptu meeting of residents at the Mitchell Houses in the courtyard. Some tenants of 20 story building said one elevator has been out of service for months.

NYCHA told PIX11 News in June that the building is receiving brand new elevators as part of their modernization efforts.

“[NYCHA is] working closely with the vendor charged with elevator upkeep at this location to ensure that it is properly maintained to prevent service outages,” an NYCHA spokesperson also said in June.

Christine Foreman lives in another building in the same NYCHA development and says one of her elevators is broken in her building too. She wants to know why the modernization is taking so long. She would like better communication from management on the timeline of the fix.

PIX11 reached out to NYCHA again about the status of elevator repairs in several of the buildings.

A spokesperson for NYCHA told PIX11:

NYCHA is in the process of rehabilitating the elevators at Mitchel Houses to provide residents with improved service. While one elevator is under rehabilitation, the other is experiencing a significant increase in use, resulting in more wear and tear. We are working to ensure that elevator in service is properly maintained to prevent outages and that it is restored as quickly as possible when one occurs. When service interruptions have occurred, we have been able to restore service on the same day, typically within eight hours. We encourage residents in need of assistance to call Customer Contact Center at (718) 707-7771. NYCHA spokesperson

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.