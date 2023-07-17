MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (PIX11) — It was starting in September 2018, PIX11 News first started to expose the deteriorating conditions inside an older adult center in the Bronx. From ceilings falling apart to constant leaks and flooding in their lunchroom, residents, lawmakers and PIX11 kept the pressure on New York City to finally make repairs.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited the Melrose Mott Haven NYCHA older adult center to see repairs firsthand. Adams joined the celebration of a center completely renovated.

Under the same ceiling that was once falling, Adams had his press conference announcing the good news. It’s now it’s a cooling center.

It was the combination of PIX11 news stories, community groups, Councilmember Rafael Salamanca, and Representative Ritchie Torres exposing the problems. The center was closed for seven months. Millions of dollars of renovations are now complete. No one is happier than the residents who call this place a home away from home.

New York City’s Department for the Aging Commissioner Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez helped bring air conditioning to the center. Thanks to the work of Adams, NYCHA, NYC’s DFTA, East Side house settlement and the Director Alicia Gomez, who never gave up, the seniors have a safe and cool place to go for lunch and activities.

Now their next project to tackle is a renovation of their kitchen.

