MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Being prepared for a job interview goes beyond being ready for any question that may come your way. Wearing the right clothes and looking the part is a big part of the process, but developing a work wardrobe can be challenging, especially if you don’t have the means to buy the right clothes.

On Thursday in the South Bronx, residents had the opportunity to shop for their future careers for free at the Mitchel Community Center, all thanks to the nonprofit East Side House Settlement.

“When you put on some good threads, you feel better,” said Daniel Diaz, the executive director of the nonprofit. “You’re also more confident in yourself. You’re also more confident in the way people are viewing you and therefore you’re able to present yourself in the best possible way.”

There were clothes and accessories for both men and women. The nonprofit partnered with RXR, a real estate developer that collected more than two dozen bags of gently used business casual clothing.

Jahtina James, 14, already got accepted into the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program and she wants to make a good first impression. “Dressing well will help you because it’ll make you look good and presentable,” James said.

The nonprofit serves at-risk adults and helps with job placement for almost 300 people a year – jobs that require dress codes that can sometimes be out of reach. By having racks of clothing items to pick from, the playing field is leveled, giving them a leg up during the interview process.