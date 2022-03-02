MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — When it comes to transitioning from high school to college, students often face challenges on their path to success.

Summer Search offers a way to help students make that critical move to higher learning and career success.

Founded in 1990 in California, the nonprofit organization opened its office in NYC almost 20 years ago. The organization partners with 26 public high schools in underserved communities to help students reach their full potential.

Last year, 99% of seniors graduated from high school and 92% were accepted into a post-secondary institution. The nonprofit not only provides students an opportunity to excel in academics but it also works to broaden their horizons.

To learn more about Summer Search and how you can get involved in their program, visit their website.