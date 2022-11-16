KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) – With the holiday season upon us, a Bronx nonprofit is working hard to ease the burden so many families face when dealing with economic hardships and food insecurity.

The 10,000-square-foot building along Kingsbridge Terrace in the Bronx used to be a police precinct. But for the last 50 years, it’s been home to Kingsbridge Heights Community Center (KHCC), a safe haven where the Bronx community can socialize, learn and grow.

Their goal is to build a pipeline of future college graduates, help participants achieve career goals and become financially independent. At the cornerstone of it all is helping to build a healthier Bronx, and it starts with healthy food. The nonprofit was handing out poultry to families in need on Wednesday.

The Bronx is one of the nation’s largest food deserts. And KHCC services members who are either at or below the poverty line. They also teach adults and kids how to grow and harvest produce.

As temperatures drop, they’re in the process of growing plants that thrive during the cold season. Peppers will be used to make hot sauce. But with every stride the center has made, comes challenges.

With intense storms becoming more frequent, repairs are becoming harder to maintain. It costs the center $20,000 to replace their tarps each year. They are used to insulate and keep water out, but it’s like putting a Band-Aid on the problem.

Now, the center hopes that through support from the community and donations they can continue fulfilling that mission to keep Bronx families healthy and safe through the holiday season and beyond.