Bronx Night Market celebrates Halloween during last event of season

FORDHAM, The Bronx — Since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, the entire weekend is a celebration. And for the Bronx Night Market, it’s closing out its fourth season with a “spooktacular” Halloween bash celebrating the diverse culture and cuisine of the borough.

The market has run for 33 weekends this season, and brings a plethora of delectable food and unique products to attendees. Eighty percent of the vendors at the market are people of color, and 70% are female.

Marco Shalma, the Bronx Night Market’s owner, told PIX11 News that he wanted “to create a safe and affordable space” for Bronx families to support small businesses.

Omar Bah and his Bronx Burger Company — which was serving up maple bacon burgers and three types of gourmet fries — got his start at the market.

“We really wanted to create something for the Bronx and by the Bronx,” he said.

For the Brown-Gonzalez family, the Bronx Night Market at Fordham Plaza is their favorite weekend event.

“The food is great, the atmosphere is great [and] everybody is happy,” Danny Gonzalez said.

The Bronx Night Market is hoping to be back for its fifth season starting in April.