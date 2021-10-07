Bronx nail salon beating: Worker bit, punched, stunned by upset customers

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Upset customers bit, beat and used a stun gun on a Bronx nail salon worker, police said Thursday.

Four women started an argument with a 32-year-old employee of Estefy Nail Salon on Westchester Avenue on Sept. 2 over her services, officials said. They grabbed a gel nail lamp.

As they left the salon, one of the women bit the worker’s hand, used a stun gun on her right arm and repeatedly punched the worker in the face.

The women fled in an unknown direction. Police said the worker was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The NYPD asked for help identifying the four women. One woman has black hair and braids. She was last seen wearing a white “Adidas” t-shirt, gray sweatpants, multi-color sandals, black face mask and carrying a black purse.

Police said the second woman, who had long black hair, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white picture in front of it, blue jeans, and white sneakers. The third woman also had long black hair with braids. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with cartoons drawings in front of it, blue jeans, green crock sandals and carrying a gray round purse.

Officials said the last woman had black hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white shirt with dark blue and burgundy stripes in front of it, black pants, black sneakers and carrying a black purse.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

