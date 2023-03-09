Authorities caught a man wanted in the death of a Bronx teen in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday, March 8, 2022. (Credit: U.S. Marshal Service)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — U.S. Marshals arrested a 20-year-old man in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday in connection to a Bronx teen’s shooting death in January.

The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, in coordination with the USMS New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, confirmed the arrest of Jamir Scarbro. Authorities caught Scarbro at a residence on Mossborough Court in east Charlotte.

NYPD officials sought Scarbro as a suspect in the shooting death of 15-year-old Josue Lopez-Ortega. The Bronx teen was fatally shot while leaving a Police Athletic League center on Jan. 19.

Lopez-Ortega saved eight lives through organ donation.

Scarbro was being held without bond at the Mecklenburg County Jail while he awaits extradition proceedings.