Surveillance images of four suspects, of seven sought, wanted in connection to a string of violent robberies in the Bronx since early December 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday said they’ve been looking for seven individuals in connection with a string of at least eight violent muggings in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. The attacks have been ongoing for two months, officials said.

Incident No. 1

The NYPD believes the first robbery occurred back on Dec. 6, when one of the suspects approached a 64-year-old man on East 140th Street around 2 a.m. The individual punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall the ground.

While the victim was on the ground, the assailant went through his pockets and stole about $120 in cash before fleeing, authorities said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries to his head and mouth.

Incident No. 2

Less than a week later, on Dec. 12, two of the unidentified individuals approached a 48-year-old man around 6 a.m. on Morris Avenue and began kicking and punching him repeatedly, police said. The two attackers proceeded to steal his cellphone, headphones and his wallet containing his ID and about $200 in cash.

Authorities estimated the total approximate value of the stolen property to be $820. After the thieves fled, EMS arrived and took the man to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries to his face and lip.

Incident No. 3

Police said the next attack happened around 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 22 in front of a home in the vicinity of East 146th Street and Cordlandt Avenue. A 49-year-old man was walking home when two unknown individuals came up from behind, punched him in the face and demanded money, officials said.

The pair ripped the man’s jacket pocket and stole $1,700 in cash from him before fleeing, according to authorities. The victim suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention at the scene.

Incident No. 4

About a week later, on the evening of Dec. 28, four suspects approached a 37-year-old man on Morris Avenue and demanded cash, authorities said. One of the thieves stole $400 from the victim, while another forcibly took his electronic bike.

The suspects fled on foot toward East 143rd Street, police said. No injuries were reported in this incident. The total approximate value of the stolen property was estimated to be $1,400, according to police.

Incident No. 5

Jus days later, just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 31, two would-be thieves came up behind a 21-year-old on Willis Avenue, authorities said. One of the individuals whipped out a sharp object while the other grabbed the victim.

The duo proceeded to steal the man’s backpack, containing his keys, assorted financial documents and about $50 in cash, police said. The suspects fled to parts unknown. Officials said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Incident No. 6

Just over 24 hours later, on the morning of Jan. 1, three of the individuals came up behind a 41-year-old man on East 141st Street and began kicking him, police said. The proceeded to steal the man’s wallet, containing multiple forms of ID, a debit card and about $600 in cash.

The victim suffered minor injuries to the right leg but did not require any medical attention at the scene, officials said.

Incident No. 7

Two days later, three of the suspects struck again, at around 4:20 a.m. on Jan. 3, according to the NYPD. They approached a 34-year-old man and shoved him to the ground near the intersection of Rider Avenue and East 138th Street, police said.

They demanded money and then punched the victim before stealing his headphones and wallet, which contained his ID, a credit card and approximately $50 in cash, according to officials. The total approximate value of the stolen property was over $250.

The trio fled on foot, heading northbound on Rider Avenue, police said. EMS responded and treated the victim on the scene for minor injuries.

Incident No. 8

About three weeks later, police said four of the individuals struck again on the evening of Jan. 20, in the vicinity of East 148th Street and College Avenue. The group came up to a 48-year-old man and punched him multiple times, officials said.

They then snatched his cellphone and wallet, which contained multiple forms of ID, a debit card, a credit card and approximately $70, police said. The total value of the stolen property was estimated to be around $200.

The victim suffered minor injuries but did not require any medical attention at the scene, according to the NYPD.

Police released the above surveillance images of four of the seven alleged thieves they’ve been looking for, in hopes the public could help locate or identify them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).