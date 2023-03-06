FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A mugger elbowed a 70-year-old woman in the face while snatching her purse in Fordham, knocking out one of her teeth, according to authorities.

The crook accosted the woman on East Kingsbridge Road near Bainbridge Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, grabbing her purse and hitting her in the face before running off, police said.

Two good Samaritans chased down the robber and took back the woman’s purse, but the mugger got away, officials said.

The force of the blow knocked out one of the woman’s teeth, authorities said, though it was not immediately clear whether the victim needed to go to the hospital.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect, who was last seen running along East Kingsbridge Road toward East 192nd Street.

