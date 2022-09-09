THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx community is coming together to help a mother and her daughter after a fire swept through their home.

The support of Carolina Lobeto’s community helped her overcome the devastating loss and rebuild her life. Lobeto was at the park with her daughter when she got a devastating call that her home was engulfed in flames. Her whole life was turned upside down in just a few minutes. But, with nowhere to turn, her co-workers and community have become a lifeline of hope.

Carolina Lobeto said Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, was life-changing. The fire tore through the walls and ceilings of her Bronx apartment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the damage to her home was done.

Lobeto feels grateful she and her 8-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, weren’t home when it happened, but they lost everything. Even the family pet fish perished in the fire. From the Dominican Republic, with no immediate family in New York City, Labeto said her co-workers came to her rescue.

Lobeto works at the Mercy Center in the Bronx, a nonprofit that helps thousands of New Yorkers, primarily immigrants, access critical programs. Lobeto has helped families get critical services for seven years. Now, her boss says it’s her turn to get help.

Her co-workers started a GoFundMe page to help. Lobeto is now staying at a Brooklyn shelter, but she says the Bronx is her home.