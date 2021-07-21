Bronx moms get special free day of pampering to help ease birthing disparities

THROGS NECK, the Bronx — A spa day for Bronx mothers at St. Benedict’s Church in Throgs Neck is looking to help create some equity in birthing disparities among Black and Latina women compared to white women.



A day of free food, pampers, and pampering is giving the moms some “me time” while getting to enjoy foot massages, facials, and makeovers.

Angelina Hodgson gave birth just three days ago.

“I feel like I really needed it,” Hodgson said. “I’m so tired especially with the epidural.”

Angela Torres is the woman behind the event.

“Moms do so much,” Torres said. “There’s so much that happens behind the scenes that we don’t even know about and so we wanted to be able to give back to the community.”

Every week Torres organizes a food pantry here at the church but took it up a notch this week.



Yonna Lovell is doing free makeovers.

“Making someone feel special is so important especially for mental health,” Lovell said.

Reports show there are disparities in birthing and pre-natal care for Black and Latina women compared to white women.

According to New York City’s Department of Health, Black women are eight times more likely to die from childbirth complications than white women. This event is addressing some of those needs by giving out pampers and other resources to help moms while also making them feel good.



Sophia Lawrence is doing free massages.

“We’re giving back to parents for doing the extra work,” Lawrence said.

Krystal Porfidia-Sims gave birth to her fourth child earlier this year and is now getting comfortable with putting herself first sometimes.

“When you have children it’s a tendency to put them before yourself,” Porfidia-Sims said. “But I’m learning through the process that it is essential for them to see me have great self-care as well. That way, they could in-turn do the same thing.”

Torres says great things happen when the community joins forces.



“A lot of times we sit back and we see and we wish that there was more that we could do, but if we all give our little bit, all of a sudden we’re able to do amazing things by working together in the community.”

By giving back, these moms are feeling energized to be even greater super moms.