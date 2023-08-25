BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx mom says her living room and kitchen are health hazards.

Frustrated that crews came repeatedly but did not fix the recurring problem, she contacted PIX11 News for help.

Xaviera Kelly, 36, is beyond upset, waiting for repairs.

Kelly lives at the Parkside houses and says the final straw was when one of the maintenance workers told her she would have to wait for repairs until November.

She called PIX11 News and says when she sits at her dining room table with her dog Coco on her lap just above her head is a hole, where you can see the pipes inside the wall.

Also, her fuse box is damaged from the reoccurring leak.

Kelly states it is a fire hazard, and she has placed multiple repair tickets repair tickets.

Kelly also showed us picture after picture on her camera roll filled with images of what she calls a mini-disaster in her living room. When NYCHA crews came, Kelly said their solution was just covering it up with plastic and duct tape.

“NYCHA staff members are currently working with the resident to schedule necessary repairs as soon as possible,” a NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 News.

