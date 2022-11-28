MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Initial charges against a Mount Hope mother accused of killing her two young sons were announced by police early Monday.

Dimone Fleming, 22, faces multiple charges including two counts of murder with depraved indifference to a person less than 11-years-old in connection to the slayings, according to authorities.

First responders took Fleming into custody for a psychological evaluation around 7:20 p.m. Saturday while responding to a 911 report of her behaving erratically at a building on Echo Place near Anthony Avenue that includes both rented apartments and city-run shelter space, officials previously said.

Police answered a second 911 call at the location about 35 minutes later and found Dashawn Fleming, 3, and Octavius Fleming-Canada, 11-months-old, repeatedly stabbed inside the bathroom of the family’s unit, authorities previously said. The brothers were in a bathtub covered with clothes, as running water overflowed onto the bathroom floor. They were rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved.

The father of the boys found them in between the two 911 calls. Responders to the initial call didn’t see them, authorities said.

“This is an incredibly heart-breaking and shocking tragedy,” said a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Social Services in a statement to PIX11 News. “We offer our deepest condolences to all who have been impacted and stand ready to provide them with any support they need during this incredibly difficult time.”

As of early Monday, Dimone Fleming remained at the hospital to which she was taken for a psychological evaluation, with police saying that she would likely be there for some time.