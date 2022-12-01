Police at scene were two boys were killed in the Bronx. Their mother was arrested. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The mom charged with murder in the Bronx stabbings of her two young boys was arraigned on murder charges Thursday, days after her arrest.

Dimone Fleming, 22, appeared virtually from the hospital and was remanded after her arraignment, officials said. She’s accused of killing 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming.

Fleming allegedly stabbed both boys numerous times.

The mom seemed overwhelmed allegedly killing her sons, a family friend, who did not want to be identified, said. Fleming reportedly got impatient with the boys when they cried and sometimes spoke about the devil.

She was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation on Saturday. After she was taken to a hospital, the wounded children were found a bathtub.

They were rushed to an area hospital, but they could not be saved. The boys died from multiple stab wounds to the neck, the New York City medical examiner’s office determined.