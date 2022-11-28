MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The mom charged with murder in the Bronx stabbing deaths of her two young boys showed concerning signs before her arrest, a family friend told PIX11 News Monday.

Dimone Fleming, 22, was arrested late Sunday. She allegedly killed 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming on Saturday.

Before the boys’ deaths, Fleming seemed overwhelmed, a family friend, who did not want to be identified, said. The friend said Fleming almost seemed frustrated about having to care for her kids. She reportedly got impatient with the boys when they cried and sometimes spoke about the devil.

An area resident also had concerns.

“She just never looked like she was having the time of her life, you know? She just always looked like she was sad,” the neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said.