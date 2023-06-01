A 3-month-old girl was found dead in a wooded area in the Bronx on May 28, 2023, police said. (PIX11)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Bronx mother allegedly lied about her dead baby being alive when questioned by a child protective specialist about the whereabouts of her child, according to a criminal complaint.

Ivana Paolozzi, 20, is accused of covering up the death of her 3-month-old daughter, Genevieve Comager. The baby’s father, 23-year-old Damion Comager, allegedly confessed to shaking his infant daughter, causing her to become unresponsive and die, police said.

The couple allegedly put the baby in a garbage bag and left her body in a wooded area on the side of the Major Deegan Expressway near the West 161st Street overpass in the Bronx, according to the criminal complaint.

On May 28, Paolozzi was questioned by a child protective specialist with the New York City Administration for Children’s Services. When asked about the whereabouts of baby Genevieve, the mother allegedly said the child was alive and their family had moved to Louisiana, the criminal complaint stated.

The baby’s body was found in the wooded area later that night. The family lived nearby on University Avenue, according to police.

Damion Comager was turned in by his father after he allegedly confessed to his dad about killing his daughter two weeks earlier, police said.

Damion Comager was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and concealment of a human corpse. Paolozzi was arrested and charged with concealment of a human corpse and obstructing governmental administration.

“I love my daughter,” Damion Comager told PIX11 News while being escorted away in handcuffs on May 29. “It was a mistake.”