Bronx middle school principal helps students cope with loss of classmate

THE BRONX, N.Y. — It’s been five days since a tragic fire took the lives of 17 people in the Bronx, and now a school community has been left grieving, with many grappling with the loss of classmates.

MS 391 Principal Angel Ortega is working on meeting the needs of nearly 400 students after the school lost one of its students in the blaze.

Seydou Toure’s picture was displayed just steps outside the school, along with other victims in a growing vigil, which students passed as they entered and left the Bronx middle school.

Ortega said the kids are holding up after the loss of their classmate. Parents said explaining the tragedy to their children is difficult, but praised Ortega and others for guiding kids through the loss.

