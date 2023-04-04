THE BRONX (PIX11) — One father from the Bronx is on a mission to help a middle school football team raise money to continue to play. He reached out to PIX11 News for Monica to make it happen.

There’s a lot of heart on the Boys Preparatory Bronx Middle School football field. But with parents working paycheck to paycheck, this small but mighty football team called the Bronx Scorpions needs our help.

Rafael Pabon, 49, is the head coach of the Bronx Scorpions. A construction worker by day and volunteer coach at night, Pabon said it’s a daily struggle to keep these kids off the streets and on the football field. The biggest obstacle to play, Pabon said, is the cost.

Steve Paul is the principal of the middle school. Paul said with uniforms, registration fees, and travel; it adds up. Families here have limited resources; sometimes, children are left out and can’t afford to play.

Pabon has run this after-school program for three years, helping train boys and girls ages 7-14 to play football. Unfortunately, they are often paying for things out of pocket.

Pabon and his kids practice three days a week. If you want to help, you can donate to the team’s GoFundMe page here.