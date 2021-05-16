5 injured in Bronx McDonald’s shooting: police

A view from above the Bronx McDonald’s where five people were reportedly injured in a shooting (Photo: Citizen)

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — Five people were injured in a shooting at a Bronx McDonald’s Saturday night, according to police.

The incident happened at 9:07 p.m. on Webster Avenue in Claremont, police said. There was no immediate information on how the scene unfolded.

Four of the victims walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital, about a half mile away.

A fifth victim was treated on the scene police said. Their condition was unknown.

No arrests have been made.

