5 injured in Bronx McDonald’s shooting: police

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — Five people were injured in a shooting at a Bronx McDonald’s Saturday night, according to police.

The incident happened at 9:07 p.m. on Webster Avenue in Claremont, police said. There was no immediate information on how the scene unfolded.

Four of the victims walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital, about a half mile away.

A fifth victim was treated on the scene police said. Their condition was unknown.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

