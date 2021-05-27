Bronx, Manhattan students participate in lesson from string quartet

Bronx

THE BRONX — Zeta Charter Schools, a network of public charter schools in the Bronx and Upper Manhattan, hosted a live musical performance and lesson Tuesday for hundreds of students across the Bronx and Inwood featuring the Sweet Plantain Quartet.

Despite the unprecedented obstacles posed by COVID-19 this year, the live musical performance was part of Zeta Charter Schools’ first-of-its-kind series aimed at exposing students, starting in kindergarten, to musicians and artistic talent from diverse backgrounds.

Sweet Plantain Quartet is a contemporary, multicultural, “very New York” musical group that aims to bridge the gap between generations and musical genres such as hip-hop, jazz improv, and Latin rhythms.

As PIX11 News found out, it was a unique and special lesson for these students.

