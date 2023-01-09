HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Justina Cruz spoke fondly about 45-year-old Bronx resident Tyrone Quick, who she says died trying to protect her and her neighbor Vanessa Guzman.

She says the suspect is her mentally unstable next-door neighbor on University Avenue in the Highbridge section.

“We noticed that he has something in his head where he’s always hearing things,” said Cruz.

The next-door neighbor, 65-year-old Jose Ortiz, stabbed Guzman with a knife Friday night, according to police.

“He stabbed her right here, which could have went right to her heart,” said Cruz.

Guzman survived. But Justina says Ortiz then attacked Quick without provocation in the hallway.

“He saw him coming into my house, and he was coming to help us and save us. He stabbed him right there in front of my door, and we weren’t there to help him and save him,” said Cruz.

Responding officers arrested Ortiz without incident. He is now facing several criminal charges for allegedly attacking Guzman and Quick, including murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

One of the city’s social services providers has an office in the building lobby. But the door was locked during PIX11 News’ visit to the building Monday evening, and no one could say whether Ortiz was a client receiving any services.