CO-OP CITY, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man was stabbed to death during a dispute inside an apartment building Saturday, police said.

James Santana, 54, was stabbed in the chest inside a Co-op City apartment building at 120 Casals Place around 11:30 a.m., NYPD officials said. Medics transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Santana was stabbed with a knife during a dispute with someone, according to police. No arrests have been made, but a person of interest is being sought by police.

