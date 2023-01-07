THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death trying to break up a fight between two neighbors in the Bronx, police sources said.

A 39-year-old woman and Jose Ortiz, 65, were fighting inside an apartment building on the third floor at University Avenue around 9:00 p.m., according to police sources.

The attacker stabbed the woman in the arm after confronting her for being too loud, police sources said. A bystander, Tyrone Quick, 45, who was visiting someone on the same floor tried to break up the fight and was stabbed to death, police sources said.

First responders transported both victims to a local area hospital, and Quick was pronounced dead. The 39-year-old woman is in stable condition, police said.

Officers took the assailant, Ortiz, into custody, and he is facing multiple charges including murder and assault, according to authorities.