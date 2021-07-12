Bronx man stabbed 71-year-old roommate, set fire to apartment: NYPD

Authorities found a man with fatal stab wounds inside an apartment that was set on fire on July 10, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A Bronx man fatally stabbed his 71-year-old roommate and set fire to their apartment over the weekend, police said Monday.

The FDNY was called to a fire in an apartment on Manor Avenue in Soundview around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found Curtis Austin unresponsive with three stab wounds to his neck, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested and charged Austin’s roommate, 28-year-old Xavier Almonte, on Monday.

Almonte faces charges of murder, manslaughter and arson, according to the NYPD.

Police said it wasn’t immediately clear if there was any other connection between Almonte and Austin other than being roommates.