NORWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man is accused of shooting to death a 34-year-old man early Friday morning.

Supreme Williams, 36, of the Bronx, was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance for the killing of Jonathan Maldonado, the NYPD said.

Maldonado was fatally shot in the torso near the corner of East Gun Hill Road and Webster Avenue in the Norwood area of the Bronx around 1:30 a.m., police said. Williams was taken into custody near where Maldonado was shot. A firearm was also found.

The NYPD has not released any additional information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.