BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man fatally shot himself in the head after shooting his wife in the foot in their Bedford Park home early Saturday, police said.

Cops were called to the apartment at 2830 Marion Ave. in Bedford Park at around 2:25 a.m. Officers found the 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the right foot and she was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said. The husband, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police could not say what sparked the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

