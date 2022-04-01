THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The NYPD on Friday appealed to the public for additional information in a child sex abuse case, indicating there could be more victims.

Police arrested Gerardo Gutierrez, 30, in February in connection with at least three sexual assaults on girls under the age of 12, per the NYPD. The attacks happened between November 2019 and July 2021 during the New York Junior Tennis League afterschool program that was held inside P.S. 100X on Taylor Avenue in the Bronx, investigators said.

Gutierrez, of the Bronx, was charged with sex abuse, criminal sex act, sexual conduct against a child, and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old. Police on Friday asked that anyone with information call the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).