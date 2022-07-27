CLAREMONT, the Bronx — A Bronx man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison for strangling his mother-in-law in front of his children.

Angel Montanez, 42, was found guilty of second-degree murder in 65-year-old Lidia Herrera’s July 3, 2019 death, District Attorney Darcel Clark said. On that day, he argued with Herrera, punched her in the head and then strangled her by wrapping an HDMI cord around her neck.

“A jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and he will spend many years in prison for destroying so many lives in a single heinous act,” Clark said.

Montanez’ then 4-year-old daughter, 6-year-old son and 10-year-old son were sleeping nearby when the argument started, prosecutors said. The noise woke two of the children, who then witnessed their grandmother being killed.

Herrera suffered a fractured hyoid bone and thyroid cartilage, and sustained abrasions and bruising in the deadly attack, officials said. She was killed inside her Bronx home.