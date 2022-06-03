THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kamal Kerr, who lit a Bronx home on fire in October 2019, was sentenced Friday, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

Kerr will spend seven-and-a-half years in prison after pouring lighter fluid into a home’s bedroom window and then lighting it on fire. A woman Kerr had a relationship with, an adult man and three children — including Kerr’s infant child — were inside at the time. No one was injured.

According to Clark, Kerr “got into an argument the night before with one of the victims, the mother of his child.”

“Luckily no one inside the home was injured, which included an infant and two other children who were rescued by their adult relatives who pulled down the burning curtains and put the flames out with a bucket of water,” Clark added.

Kerr pleaded guilty to third-degree arson on May 5.