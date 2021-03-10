A Bronx man who was caught in the middle of deportation battle has been released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention.

Javier Castillo Maradiaga, 27, was released from ICE custody Wednesday morning after a judge granted his request for a preliminary injunction.

The judge also ordered a stay of removal pending the outcome of the petition filed by his legal team that would allow for immigration relief.

Castillo Maradiaga is expected to return him and reunite with his family in the Bronx.

“I am extremely happy right now, and I am grateful for all the love and support I have been getting, especially from people who don’t know me personally. It’s unbelievable that this actually happened. I can’t wait to see what the next chapter of my life will look like,” Castillo Maradiaga said upon his release.

After he was stopped by NYPD for jaywalking, Castillo Maradiaga was turned over to ICE and detained for nearly 15 months after he failed to renew his DACA application.

The charges were later dismissed, but an immigration judge in January denied his motion for a stay on his removal.

Castillo Maradiaga lived in the country for 20 years and is eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Castillo Maradiaga was scheduled to be deported three times, however his flights to Honduras were canceled or his name was removed from the deportation list following public outcry.

His family, activists and supporters including New York Rep. Ritchie Torres, have called out ICE for their actions, requesting Castillo Maradiaga be released.

Biden signed a 100-day moratorium on deportation when he took office earlier in January, however, a federal judge in Texas appointed by Trump issued a restraining order blocking the executive order, causing more chaos and confusion for families like Castillo Maradiaga’s.

Following news of Castillo Maradiaga’s release, Torres said he was “ecstatic that Javier will finally be reunited with his family and community in the Bronx, and that his nightmare may finally come to an end.”