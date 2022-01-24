Bronx man indicted on attempted murder charges in stoop shooting of 2 NYPD officers

Police on the scene after two NYPD officers were shot in the Bronx on Nov. 24, 2021. Inset: Firearm recovered from the scene. (PIX11/Ken Evseroff; NYPD)

BELMONT, the Bronx — Prosecutors charged a Bronx man with attempted murder Monday in connection with the 2021 shooting of two NYPD officers.

Charlie Vasquez, 23, allegedly opened fire on Officers Robert Holmes and Alejandra Jacob on Nov. 24 as they responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. He’s accused of firing six times.

Jacobs, a military veteran with one year on the force with the NYPD, was shot twice in the upper right arm. She returned fire about five times and struck Vasquez three times, police said. Holmes wrestled Vasquez to the ground. He was struck once in his right armpit area; the bullet exited in the area of his left chest.

Both officers were treated at hospitals and released. Vasquez was shot several times. Clark said he’s expected to make a full recovery.

The indictment against Vasquez lists two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer and two counts of attempted assault in the first degree. It also lists two counts of second-degree assault, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Vasquez was remanded. He’s expected back in court on April 22.