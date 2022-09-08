THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 66-year-old Bronx man under investigation in the cold case murders of several women was indicted Thursday in connection with the 1996 strangulation death of 36-year-old pregnant mom Jasmine Porter.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Gregory Fleetwood was inside Porter’s apartment in Morris Heights on Feb. 5, 1996, and killed the woman while her small son was present. The boy was just days away from his fifth birthday. He and his mother shared the same birth date.

DNA tied Fleetwood to the crime scene, according to the Bronx DA. PIX11 News learned DNA evidence was found under the victim’s fingernails.

When Fleetwood was arrested in August, PIX11 spoke to Porter’s brother, Dereke, who had to identify her body in 1996 and then care for the little boy. He said the child, Jeremy, spent two days with his mother’s body. When police arrived, the child was wiping blood from his mother’s nose. The boy later told his uncle he was nearly killed as well.

“The person was going to strangle him, and then he didn’t,” Porter recalled.

Jasmine Porter’s mother moved upstate and raised the boy, who is now 31 years old.

“We sheltered him,” Dereke Porter said. “We didn’t allow anybody to know where he was.”

Fleetwood had gone to prison for manslaughter in 1987 for strangling another woman. He was released in 1994, and Jasmine Porter was strangled in 1996. Fleetwood was free between 1994 and 2022, most recently living on Laconia Avenue in the Bronx, just 5 miles from where Porter was killed.

The criminal investigation was overseen by Lt. Sean O’Toole and Detective Robert Klein of Bronx Homicide. The investigators are now looking at other cold cases in the Bronx involving women who were strangled. One of them was also pregnant, like Porter.