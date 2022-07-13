An off-duty officer’s husband was charged with fatally stabbing her in the Bronx, police said. (PIX11)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx man has been indicted for allegedly stabbing his estranged, NYPD cop wife to death, according to authorities.

Argenis Baez, 33, was formally arraigned Tuesday in Bronx Supreme Court on charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon, the office of Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced in a news release. He was ordered held without bail.

Baez allegedly went to the Concourse Village apartment of Arianna Reyes-Gomez, 31, in the early morning hours of June 13 and confronted her, prosecutors said.

He allegedly struggled with Reyes-Gomez, an off-duty NYPD Transit Bureau officer, and forced his way into her home, officials said. Baez then allegedly stabbed his estranged wife and the mother of his child eight times in the chest, leg, back, and torso, according to authorities. Their 3-year-old son was not in the apartment at the time.

As Baez allegedly fled, Reyes-Gomez summoned the strength to phone her cousin, who in turn called 911, it has previously been reported. But by the time first responders arrived, it was too late. The rookie cop was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baez surrendered to police later that day. He is due back in court on Oct. 12.

“I send my condolences to her family and extended NYPD family who lost a dedicated public servant to domestic violence,” Clark said in part in a statement.

If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, resources and help are available.